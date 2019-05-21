3000 expected to attend Athenry Agricultural Show this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Three thousand people are expected to gather in Athenry this weekend for the 130th annual Agricultural Show (26th May).

This year will see a change of venue for the show with the event taking place at Teagasc Mellows Campus just outside Athenry town on Sunday.

The event had been held at Athenry Mart and adjoining grounds for 50 years.

Activities at the new venue will include a wide range of classes in categories such as equine showing and jumping, poultry, sheep, dog show, baking, home produce and craft.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…

