3,000 children waiting for speech and language therapy services in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3,000 children are waiting for speech and language therapy services in Galway.

Figures obtained by Sinn Fein Galway West TD Mairead Farrell have revealed that 982 are waiting on an initial assessment, 660 are awaiting initial therapy, while 1550 children are waiting on further therapy.

Nationwide over 41,000 children are on speech language therapy waiting lists – with close to 15,000 of these waiting for an initial assessment.

Deputy Farrell argues children are being moved from list to list and not getting the appropriate treatment at the right time.

She is calling on the Government to create an immediate plan of action to address the issue.