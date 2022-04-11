300 thousand euro in funding allocated to support Aran Islands language plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 300 thousand euro has been sanctioned to support the implementation of the Aran Islands language plan.

The plan has been approved under the language planning process.



The approval of the plan was announced today by Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers at an event held on Inis Oírr.

This means that the language plans in all 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas have now been approved.

Five Gaeltacht service towns have been approved to date under the process, including Galway city.

The 300 thousand euro in funding allocated to the Aran Islands language plan takes into account the particular challenges faced by the islands.

Minister for State Jack Chambers has also indicated his intention to organise visits to the two other Aran Islands, Inis Meáin and Árainn, in the near future.