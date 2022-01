Galway Bay fm newsroom – 300 new jobs are on the way to the mid-west.

Pharma giant Eli Lilly has announced it’ll be hiring 300 new staff as it makes a major investment in a new manufacturing plant in Limerick which will produce injectable medications.

500 more people will also be temporarily employed in the building of the facility.

Senior Vice President with the firm, Darin Moody, says Limerick saw off stiff global competition to win the investment.