300 incidents of domestic abuse reported to county Gardaí so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been almost 300 incidents of domestic abuse reported to the Gardaí in County Galway during the first quarter of this year.

However, a significant number of those incidents cannot be taken any further because the complainant doesn’t want to pursue the matter.

While the Gardai had to deal with 290 cases of domestic abuse in County Galway so far this year, the matter did not go any further in the legal system, in many cases.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche explained at this week’s County Galway policing committee meeting that those who complained initially would not pursue the matter in many cases.

Deputy Catherine Connolly said it was evident that women often did not follow up on the initial report and queried if there was any way that this situation could be dealt with.

Deputy Connolly also asked if a breakdown could be given for the nature and general location of complaints.

Chief Superintendent Roche said he would provide this information at the next County policing committee.

In relation to domestic abuse cases, the Chief Superintendent said the Gardaí keep all possible avenues open for people to follow up.

A recent initiative in Limerick that aims at giving women more anonymity and privacy in pursuing incidents of abuse further with the Gardaí is being looked at closely.