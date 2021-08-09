300 further first dose vaccines given at Galway’s walk-in centres

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 300 people attended walk-in vaccination centres in Clifden and Galway Racecourse over the weekend.

A walk-in centre opened at Clifden Community School on Saturday morning and 50 first-dose vaccinations were given.

A walk-in clinic also opened at Galway Racecourse and 230 attendances were recorded throughout the day.

Last weekend, over 800 people attended both walk-in clinics for a first dose vaccine – with the HSE stating that the national attendance figures far outstripped their expectations.

During the weekend just gone, nine thousand people nationally used walk-in centres to get vaccinated.