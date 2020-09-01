300 close pandemic unemployment payment claims in Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

300 Galway employees have ceased their pandemic unemployment payment this week.

11,800 applicants will receive the €350 payment this week, down from 12,100 last week.

The numbers claiming the payment in Galway have significantly fallen since the early May peak when 32,300 had registered a claim.

The Department of Social Protection this week issued payments valued at over €70 million to 225,000 people nationwide.

In the past seven days, 8,100 people around the country have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.