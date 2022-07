Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 30 SIPTU workers carrying flags and banners have gathered in Eyre Square to protest over pay

The protest is part of the 24 hour work stoppage in the community sector and Section 39 organisations in Galway, Dublin and Waterford

The industrial action is part of the Valuing Community campaign, with the workers calling for their first pay rise in 14 years.

The Galway city protesters have been speaking to our reporter David Nevin