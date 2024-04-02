Galway Bay FM

2 April 2024

30 percent decrease in new EV registrations in Galway this year

There has been a 31 percent decrease in registrations for new electric vehicles in Galway so far this year.

Since January 1st 2024, 253 new EVs have been registered across the city and county.

That’s a drop of more than a hundred registrations compared to the same period in 2023.

Nationally, there has been a 14 percent decrease in new EV registrations, with almost 8,000 registered between January and March of this year.

In terms of fuel type, petrol remains king, accounting for a third of all new car sales – that’s followed by diesel on 23 percent, and hybrid at 21 percent.

