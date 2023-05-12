30% of one-off houses in Loughrea/Gort area refused planning since January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 30 percent of planning applications for one-off houses in the Loughrea and Gort areas have been refused permission so far this year.

Councillor Joe Byrne compiled the figures for the first quarter of the year, and found that almost a third of the 50 applications were refused

During a recent meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, he cited one couple who have made numerous attempts to get an application over the line, costing them up to €10,000.

He says the level of refusals in rural areas is too high, and it’s making it very difficult for younger people in particular: