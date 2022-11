Galway Bay fm newsroom – 30 percent of University of Galway and ATU graduates this year received a first-class honours.

The State’s education watchdog is to investigate the reports after a 50% jump in first awards nationwide in the last 7 years.

The lowest proportion of first-class honours was awarded by Maynooth University at 23 percent.

While the highest in 2022 was given at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology, at 32 percent.