30 new jobs as Domino’s Pizza opens in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Domino’s pizza has opened a new store in Oranmore, creating 30 jobs for the locality.
The new premises is located in Oranmore Town Centre.
The jobs added include pizza chefs, customer service staff and delivery drivers.
Justin Ward, Franchisee at Oranmore Domino’s said: “We’re excited to open a new store in Oranmore, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across Galway.
“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. More than 80% of our store managers start their careers as an in-store team member, so these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”