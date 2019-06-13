30 month wait for cataract surgery in parts of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Patients are waiting 30 months for cataract surgery in parts of Galway west.

That’s according to the Association of Optometrists Ireland which says patients in East Galway are waiting 24 months for the same surgery.

In some parts of the country, patients are waiting up to 60 months for treatment for the condition.

However, a cataract scheme rolled out in the Sligo Leitrim area has reduced the waiting list to 14 months.

At 3, optometrist Lynda McGivney Nolan says the HSE has no excuse for not rolling out the scheme nationwide….