30 million euro investment in Galway-based medtech firm Aerogen to create new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based medtech firm Aerogen has secured a 30 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank for a major expansion.

The city-based drug delivery company, originally founded in Moycullen in 1997, hopes to expand its manufacturing facilities and research activities.

It produces aerosol drug delivery systems – which have been used by over 7 million patients in 75 locations around the world.

The company, which currently employs about 150 people, says it now also expects to create a further 50 jobs following approval for the loan.

The loan is the first direct lending to a medtech company under the EIB’s Irish corporate financing initiative.

Aerogen has been growing at a rate of 25 per cent over the last decade and reported record revenue of 55 million in 2017.