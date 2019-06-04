3 year plan launched to help make city a healthier place

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new policy plan to make Galway a ‘Healthy City’ has been launched this afternoon. (4/6)

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Catherine Byrne launched the strategy at Westside Library earlier.

It’s a 3 year plan aimed at making the city into a place where well being and health are supported.

The plan is part of an overall government drive to promote community-based and national health promotion activities.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…