3% turnout so far in Galway on referendum vote

Share story:

There’s a 3% turnout so far in Galway on the referendum vote

Voting is underway at 345 polling stations in Galway East and Galway West.

This includes the polling stations on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

No variation has been reported so far regarding rural and urban turnout.

Polling stations remain open until 10 tonight except for Inishbofin where stations will close an hour earlier at 9pm.

The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin tomorrow evening.