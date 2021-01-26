3 percent drop in job vacancies across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway recorded a 3 percent drop in job vacancies in the 4th quarter of last year.

That’s according to new figures from website IrishJobs.ie.

The research found that overall, job postings in Galway were down 13 percent during 2020.

That’s considerably better than the national average, which was 23 percent.

However, remote work vacancies nationwide did experience strong growth, increasing by 50 percent between the 3rd and 4th quarters last year.

While overall, remote working jobs are up by almost 2,000 percent since this time last year.

The most resilient sectors identified are healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and IT.

While the most vulnerable are tourism, travel and hospitality.