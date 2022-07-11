3 people rescued from a speedboat in Lough Derg near Galway last night

Three people and a dog were rescued from a speedboat that ran out of fuel in Lough Derg near Galway last night.

The alarm was raised with the RNLI at midnight, it immediately deployed a lifeboat from Valentia and the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon.

They were called to the very north end of the lake as Gardai had passed on information about a speedboat adrift near Portumna Castle.

Shortly before 12.30 the boat was found – with three passengers and a dog – all unharmed.

The Valentia lifeboat crew towed the speedboat back to Portumna Castle, where Gardai were waiting to run another wellness check on the passengers.