3-month long Active Travel works on walkways in Galway’s Westend begin this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are beginning this week to upgrade walkways and roads in Galway’s Westend.

The Eglington Canal Active Travel scheme will see works taking place along the junction on Father Griffin Road to the junction with University Road.

It will include resurfacing the route and the installation of crossing points with zebra crossings, build outs and raised platforms.

The project will be split into 3 main sections beginning with Upper Dominick Street to Claddagh Quay from May 15th to June 7th.

From June 22nd, works will then begin at Wards Corner on University Road through to Presentation Road until September 1st.

and from there, works will continue onto Dominick Street from July 10th to September 1st

Localised access will be maintained at all times, and diversion signage will be in place in advance of the works.