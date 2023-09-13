13 September 2023
~1 minutes read
3 million euro to support climate action in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3 million euro is being provided to support climate action in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal over the next six years
Climate Minister Eamon Ryan is allocating the funding to the Climate Action Regional Office – CARO – for Atlantic Seaboard North
CAROs work to ensure there is a more joined-up approach to responding to the climate crisis at a regional level.
They have a particular focus on supporting local authorities with their Climate Action Plans.