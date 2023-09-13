Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

3 million euro to support climate action in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3 million euro is being provided to support climate action in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal over the next six years

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan is allocating the funding to the Climate Action Regional Office – CARO – for Atlantic Seaboard North

CAROs work to ensure there is a more joined-up approach to responding to the climate crisis at a regional level.

They have a particular focus on supporting local authorities with their Climate Action Plans.

