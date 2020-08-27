3 million euro allocated to GMIT and NUIG for capital works and equipment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly three million euro has been allocated to GMIT and NUIG for capital works and equipment.

It’s part of a national pot worth 25 million euro sanctioned by the Department for Higher Education.

1.75 million euro has been awarded to NUI Galway while GMIT is to receive 1.1 million.

The funding aims to provide institutions with flexibility to address small-scale capital investment and equipment needs – based on their own priorities.

These include health and safety works, infrastructure upgrades, ICT and equipment renewals and energy-related upgrades.

The grants are in addition to the 168 million euro package of Covid-19 related supports which were made available to third-level institutions in July.

Speaking about the announcement, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said ongoing investment is essential in ensuring a high quality academic environment for students and staff.