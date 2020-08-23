3 in 4 want Seamus Woulfe and Phil Hogan to resign over Clifden ‘Golf Gate’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three in four people want Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe and European Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign over the ‘Golf Gate’ controversy.

An ‘Ireland Thinks’ poll for the Irish Mail on Sunday shows 75 percent want both to step down after attending a Clifden golf event that breached Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Hogan has been asked to consider his position by the Taoiseach and Tanaiste.

Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar say his apology came late for attending the event in Clifden, which broke Covid 19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan have agreed that the Dail should be recalled following the reopening of schools.

The Taoiseach will make this request to the Ceann Comhairle on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Irish Hotels Federation’s raising issue with the way government’s communicating updated public health advice to businesses, amid the ‘golfgate’ controversy.

In a statement, the representative body’s highlighting ‘limitations’ with the government’s approach of announcing changes at press conferences in the absence of updated operational guidelines.

It says this time-lag can create ‘significant challenges’ due to public expectations around the newly announced advice.