3 Galway recipients of Johnson & Johnson STEM programme for women scholarships

Students Karen Gilooly (Williamstown), Luka Anna Mac Lochlainn (Moycullen) and Thalyra Costa (Gort) were presented with a bespoke framed glass artwork to mark their receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme at NUI Galway. From left: Anushree Dwivedi, Johnson & Johnson lead for WiSTEM Galway; Karen Gillooly; NUI Galway President, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh; Luka Anna Mac Lochlainn; Thalyra Costa; Michael Gilvarry, General Manager, Cerenovus, Johnson & Johnson.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three county Galway students at NUI Galway have received scholarships from a prestigious national programme for women in STEM.

The programme is run by Johnson & Johnson Ireland and is open to women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, Manufacturing and Design.

Karen Gillooly of Williamstown, Luka Anna Mac Lochlainn of Moycullen, and Thalyra Costa of Gort were among 10 successful applications to the inaugural programme.

They’ll also receive extensive industry mentoring and leadership training to prepare them for a future career in the STEM field.

