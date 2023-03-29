3 Galway Independent TDs vote with Government as it survives confidence vote

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has comfortably survived a confidence motion in the Dáil.

The final tally was 86 votes for the government and 67 against.

Nine Independents or former members of the government voted with the coalition.

That includes three Galway Independents – Galway East TD, Sean Canney, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten and Galway West TD, Noel Grealish.

Exiled Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan also voted with the coalition.

Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has this report: