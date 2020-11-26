3 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 335 new cases, 8 in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 25th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,494* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,494 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)