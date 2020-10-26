3 further deaths from COVID-19, 939 new cases – 53 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 25th October the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 444 are men / 483 are women
  • 66% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the

remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 25OCT2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(12OCT2020 to 25OCT2020)New Cases during last 14 days (12OCT2020 to 25OCT2020)
IRELAND939*309.914,758
Cavan40967.5737
Meath61667.01,301
Sligo23442.5290
Westmeath26438.2389
Galway53382.5987
Monaghan5348.6214
Cork96338.61,838
Donegal51329.8525
Limerick48309.4603
Kildare49309.2688
Carlow15305.6174
Wexford16301.2451
Kerry18299.9443
Louth30299.5386
Longford<5288.7118
Clare33281.9335
Roscommon12264.9171
Dublin262258.13,477
Mayo18254.4332
Laois14242.0205
Leitrim<5218.470
Offaly<5216.8169
Waterford16215.2250
Kilkenny16176.4175
Wicklow11146.0208
Tipperary17139.1222
