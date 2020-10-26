3 further deaths from COVID-19, 939 new cases – 53 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 25th October the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 444 are men / 483 are women
- 66% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the
remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 25OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(12OCT2020 to 25OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (12OCT2020 to 25OCT2020)
|IRELAND
|939*
|309.9
|14,758
|Cavan
|40
|967.5
|737
|Meath
|61
|667.0
|1,301
|Sligo
|23
|442.5
|290
|Westmeath
|26
|438.2
|389
|Galway
|53
|382.5
|987
|Monaghan
|5
|348.6
|214
|Cork
|96
|338.6
|1,838
|Donegal
|51
|329.8
|525
|Limerick
|48
|309.4
|603
|Kildare
|49
|309.2
|688
|Carlow
|15
|305.6
|174
|Wexford
|16
|301.2
|451
|Kerry
|18
|299.9
|443
|Louth
|30
|299.5
|386
|Longford
|<5
|288.7
|118
|Clare
|33
|281.9
|335
|Roscommon
|12
|264.9
|171
|Dublin
|262
|258.1
|3,477
|Mayo
|18
|254.4
|332
|Laois
|14
|242.0
|205
|Leitrim
|<5
|218.4
|70
|Offaly
|<5
|216.8
|169
|Waterford
|16
|215.2
|250
|Kilkenny
|16
|176.4
|175
|Wicklow
|11
|146.0
|208
|Tipperary
|17
|139.1
|222