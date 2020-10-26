3 further deaths from COVID-19, 939 new cases – 53 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 25th October the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

444 are men / 483 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the

remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 25OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(12OCT2020 to 25OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (12OCT2020 to 25OCT2020) IRELAND 939* 309.9 14,758 Cavan 40 967.5 737 Meath 61 667.0 1,301 Sligo 23 442.5 290 Westmeath 26 438.2 389 Galway 53 382.5 987 Monaghan 5 348.6 214 Cork 96 338.6 1,838 Donegal 51 329.8 525 Limerick 48 309.4 603 Kildare 49 309.2 688 Carlow 15 305.6 174 Wexford 16 301.2 451 Kerry 18 299.9 443 Louth 30 299.5 386 Longford <5 288.7 118 Clare 33 281.9 335 Roscommon 12 264.9 171 Dublin 262 258.1 3,477 Mayo 18 254.4 332 Laois 14 242.0 205 Leitrim <5 218.4 70 Offaly <5 216.8 169 Waterford 16 215.2 250 Kilkenny 16 176.4 175 Wicklow 11 146.0 208 Tipperary 17 139.1 222