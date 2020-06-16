3 deaths recorded from Covid-19 and 14 new cases of the virus confirmed

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 15 June the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,334* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 14 June (25,320 cases), reveals:

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”