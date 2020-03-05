3 day royal visit to Ireland concludes in Salthill

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Galway and Ireland has concluded in Salthill with the royal couple enjoying a Gaelic Games display at Salthill-Knocknacarra GAA club in Salthill

Prince William and Kate Middleton were officially welcomed to Galway by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard and City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath at their first engagement at Tribeton Bar and Restaurant on Merchants Road shortly before mid-day

They then made their way to Tigh Cóili on Manguard Street to enjoy a traditional music session, and did a short walk-about on Quay Street and Shop Street

The engagement at Aras Bothar na Tra will mark the final engagement of the three day Irish visit, which has seen the Duchess embrace the national colour in all her outfits

For her Galway visit Kate wore an emerald green and white polka dot dress, and a long dark green fitted coat

Their arrival this morning was delayed by approximately an hour as their flight was fog bound at Dublin Airport

However the delay didn’t bother the large crowds gathered at all points on the Royal Couple’s itinerary, with the many groups of schoolchildren the most excited