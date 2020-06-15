3.5% of prisoners committed to jails in 2019 from Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3.5 per cent of prisoners committed to jails last year declared Galway as their county of residence.

Some 35 percent of prisoners declared a Dublin address, 9 percent gave an address in Cork, while 6 percent provided details of a residence in Limerick.

Figures released by the Irish Prison Service show the number of people sent to prison increased by nearly 11 per cent in 2019.

76 per cent were committed to prison for less than 12 months.

Meanwhile, 46 people were jailed for more the ten years, including 9 life sentences.