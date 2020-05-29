3.1 million euro funding announced for Kilrickle group water scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 3.1 million euro in funding has been announced for the Kilrickle group water scheme.

Galway County Council has been allocated the lion’s share of funding for the project, which is expected to cost in the region of 3.4 million euro, from the Department of Housing and Local Government – with the remaining 300 thousand euro coming from local contributions.

When completed, the long awaited project will provide a good supply of quality water to 256 houses in Kilrickle and Kilcooley.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East Ciaran Cannon, who has made the announcement today following confirmation from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Minister Cannon says it’s excellent news for the local communities who have had to contend with a poor quality water supply for far too long.