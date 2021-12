From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 2,950 cases of Covid 19.

There are 536 patients being treated in hospital with the virus, an increase of 33 on yesterday, 110 of whom are being treated in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said it is vital that if anyone experience symptoms of COVID-19, should isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test.