Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health officials have confirmed 294 new cases of Covid-19 here.

39 patients are currently in hospital with the virus, down 14 in 24 hours.

It’s the lowest number of Covid patients in hospital since September 1st.

While 13 people are in ICU, unchanged on yesterday.

There are no local figures available due to continuing issues relating to the cyberattack on the HSE.