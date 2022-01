Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are now 290 people registered as homeless across Galway, between Galway City Council and Galway County Council.

That’s according to figures from the Department of Housing, which show 9,099 people nationwide were registered as homeless in November.

That’s an increase of 269 people since October.

2,548 children are without a home nationwide, including 195 dependents in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Dublin accounts for 70 per cent of the overall homeless population.