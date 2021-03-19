29 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 507 nationally and 10 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.

There has been a total of 4,576 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 18th March, the HPSC has been notified of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,306* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 249 are men / 255 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 463,500 people have received their first dose
  • 168,859 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data has resulted in the re-classification of 3 probable cases to confirmed status. The figure of 229,306 confirmed cases reflects this.  

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 18Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 18Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 18Mar2021)
Ireland507513150.57165
Offaly2414364.3284
Longford155278.9114
Kildare4035243.6542
Dublin216219222.42996
Meath1731215.3420
Carlow710163.493
Donegal1619163.3260
Louth713142.8184
Tipperary1822138.5221
Westmeath59137.4122
Galway2927130.6337
Limerick1112128.3250
Roscommon66122.479
Waterford1011119.6139
Wexford1513108.2162
Wicklow1212103.2147
Sligo659059
Mayo<5287.4114
Laois16683.871
Cavan<5881.462
Monaghan<5376.647
Kerry7761.691
Clare5657.268
Cork151446.1250
Kilkenny<5342.342
Leitrim0134.311

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence is 73.3
  • 5-day moving average is 513

