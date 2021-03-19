29 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 507 nationally and 10 deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
9 deaths occurred in March, 1 date of death remains under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.
There has been a total of 4,576 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 18th March, the HPSC has been notified of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,306* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 249 are men / 255 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 463,500 people have received their first dose
- 168,859 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
* Validation of data has resulted in the re-classification of 3 probable cases to confirmed status. The figure of 229,306 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 18Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 18Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 18Mar2021)
|Ireland
|507
|513
|150.5
|7165
|Offaly
|24
|14
|364.3
|284
|Longford
|15
|5
|278.9
|114
|Kildare
|40
|35
|243.6
|542
|Dublin
|216
|219
|222.4
|2996
|Meath
|17
|31
|215.3
|420
|Carlow
|7
|10
|163.4
|93
|Donegal
|16
|19
|163.3
|260
|Louth
|7
|13
|142.8
|184
|Tipperary
|18
|22
|138.5
|221
|Westmeath
|5
|9
|137.4
|122
|Galway
|29
|27
|130.6
|337
|Limerick
|11
|12
|128.3
|250
|Roscommon
|6
|6
|122.4
|79
|Waterford
|10
|11
|119.6
|139
|Wexford
|15
|13
|108.2
|162
|Wicklow
|12
|12
|103.2
|147
|Sligo
|6
|5
|90
|59
|Mayo
|<5
|2
|87.4
|114
|Laois
|16
|6
|83.8
|71
|Cavan
|<5
|8
|81.4
|62
|Monaghan
|<5
|3
|76.6
|47
|Kerry
|7
|7
|61.6
|91
|Clare
|5
|6
|57.2
|68
|Cork
|15
|14
|46.1
|250
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|42.3
|42
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|34.3
|11
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence is 73.3
- 5-day moving average is 513