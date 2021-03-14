29 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 384 nationally and no further deaths

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 195 are men / 187 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 426,819 people have received their first dose
  • 162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 226,741 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 13Mar2021)**5 day moving average (to midnight 13Mar2021)**14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)**New Cases during last 14 days (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)**
Ireland384559150.77,175
Offaly3729386.1301
Longford612371.9152
Dublin145225223.83015
Kildare4155216.6482
Meath632205.6401
Westmeath1810191.5170
Louth713174.6225
Donegal1125148.2236
Limerick<519146.2285
Roscommon78127.082
Mayo<59121.8159
Galway2927119.7309
Carlow<55108.962
Tipperary<59105.3168
Waterford161299.8116
Monaghan<5496.159
Laois<5493.379
Wicklow<5889.2127
Wexford171179.5119
Clare<5478.393
Sligo0477.851
Cavan0369.653
Kerry<5654.280
Cork242454.2294
Kilkenny0244.344
Leitrim0140.613

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 74.4
  • 5-day moving average 559

