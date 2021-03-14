29 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 384 nationally and no further deaths

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 195 are men / 187 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 426,819 people have received their first dose
- 162,693 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 226,741 cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 13Mar2021)**
|5 day moving average (to midnight 13Mar2021)**
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)**
|New Cases during last 14 days (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)**
|Ireland
|384
|559
|150.7
|7,175
|Offaly
|37
|29
|386.1
|301
|Longford
|6
|12
|371.9
|152
|Dublin
|145
|225
|223.8
|3015
|Kildare
|41
|55
|216.6
|482
|Meath
|6
|32
|205.6
|401
|Westmeath
|18
|10
|191.5
|170
|Louth
|7
|13
|174.6
|225
|Donegal
|11
|25
|148.2
|236
|Limerick
|<5
|19
|146.2
|285
|Roscommon
|7
|8
|127.0
|82
|Mayo
|<5
|9
|121.8
|159
|Galway
|29
|27
|119.7
|309
|Carlow
|<5
|5
|108.9
|62
|Tipperary
|<5
|9
|105.3
|168
|Waterford
|16
|12
|99.8
|116
|Monaghan
|<5
|4
|96.1
|59
|Laois
|<5
|4
|93.3
|79
|Wicklow
|<5
|8
|89.2
|127
|Wexford
|17
|11
|79.5
|119
|Clare
|<5
|4
|78.3
|93
|Sligo
|0
|4
|77.8
|51
|Cavan
|0
|3
|69.6
|53
|Kerry
|<5
|6
|54.2
|80
|Cork
|24
|24
|54.2
|294
|Kilkenny
|0
|2
|44.3
|44
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|40.6
|13
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 74.4
- 5-day moving average 559