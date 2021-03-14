29 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 384 nationally and no further deaths

print

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose

162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 226,741 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 13Mar2021)** 5 day moving average (to midnight 13Mar2021)** 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)** New Cases during last 14 days (28Feb2021 to 13Mar2021)** Ireland 384 559 150.7 7,175 Offaly 37 29 386.1 301 Longford 6 12 371.9 152 Dublin 145 225 223.8 3015 Kildare 41 55 216.6 482 Meath 6 32 205.6 401 Westmeath 18 10 191.5 170 Louth 7 13 174.6 225 Donegal 11 25 148.2 236 Limerick <5 19 146.2 285 Roscommon 7 8 127.0 82 Mayo <5 9 121.8 159 Galway 29 27 119.7 309 Carlow <5 5 108.9 62 Tipperary <5 9 105.3 168 Waterford 16 12 99.8 116 Monaghan <5 4 96.1 59 Laois <5 4 93.3 79 Wicklow <5 8 89.2 127 Wexford 17 11 79.5 119 Clare <5 4 78.3 93 Sligo 0 4 77.8 51 Cavan 0 3 69.6 53 Kerry <5 6 54.2 80 Cork 24 24 54.2 294 Kilkenny 0 2 44.3 44 Leitrim 0 1 40.6 13

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.