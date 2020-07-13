280 Galway publicans call for clarity on Government return to business guidelines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 280 Galway pubs have yet to reopen as the sector eagerly awaits the Government’s return to business guidelines.

Nationwide, Galway has the second highest number of pubs that have still not reopened – just behind Cork with 473.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland is calling on the Government to urgently publish return to business guidelines for licenced premises that do not serve food.

The VFI says the delay is causing anxiety in some rural communities, with many of these unopened pubs serving as the only gathering locations or hospitality venues in the area.

Galway publican, and Tuam area Councillor Joe Sheridan, says rural pubs throughout the county remain in limbo until the reopening guidelines are published….