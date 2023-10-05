Galway Bay FM

5 October 2023

28 patients at UHG cannot leave despite being medically fit for discharge – including one there for 3 years

Some patients at UHG that are medically fit to be discharged cannot leave because of a lack of alternative care.

The figures are contained in a response to questions raised by HSE Health Forum member, city councillor John Connolly.

As of September 12th, there are 26 adults and 2 children who are fit for discharge but remain at UHG or Merlin Park.

One patient has been in hospital for 1151 days, or more than 3 years, while two others have been there for over 500 days.

Councillor Connolly says the situation shows a clear need for some sort of step-down facility.

 

