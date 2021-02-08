28 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 829 nationwide with 6 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years.

There has been a total of 3,687* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 401 are men / 426 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 386 in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 1,212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 5, 230,776 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 151,212 people have received their first dose
  • 79,554 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 deaths. The figure of 3,687 deaths reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 07Feb2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 07Feb2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days (25Jan2021 to 07Feb2021)
Ireland829         1,008326.9         15,566
Monaghan12               27692.3               425
Carlow30               21505.9               288
Waterford9               29446.7               519
Louth32               30444.6               573
Wexford11               37404.8               606
Dublin386            356403.8           5,440
Mayo17               27364               475
Meath39               50348.1               679
Galway28               53336.7               869
Offaly12               15320.7               250
Limerick32               44316.1               616
Donegal9               29308.4               491
Kildare35               49298.4               664
Longford7                 9293.6               120
Cavan32               19283.6               216
Laois11               18281               238
Cork36               83249.6           1,355
Westmeath15               18249               221
Sligo<5               10241.1               158
Wicklow10               19221.2               315
Tipperary27               17213.1               340
Clare10               13173.4               206
Leitrim0                 4156                 50
Kilkenny14               11151.2               150
Kerry5               14146.9               217
Roscommon6                 7131.7                 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence is 145.5
  • 5-day moving average is 1,008

