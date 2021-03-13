28 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 543 nationally and 16 deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
3 deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January.
The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.
There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 12th March, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,358* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 269 are men / 271 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties**
As of 8am today, 340 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 10th, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 409,662 people have received their first dose
- 160,729 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 226,258 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 12Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 12Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Feb2021 to 12Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (27Feb2021 to 12Mar2021)
|Ireland
|543
|545
|155.3
|7,397
|Longford
|<5
|11
|437.9
|179
|Offaly
|21
|23
|351.5
|274
|Dublin
|235
|223
|234.4
|3,158
|Meath
|31
|33
|211.2
|412
|Kildare
|50
|52
|209.9
|467
|Westmeath
|7
|8
|192.6
|171
|Louth
|10
|14
|183.9
|237
|Limerick
|15
|23
|165.7
|323
|Donegal
|39
|23
|145.1
|231
|Mayo
|12
|10
|128
|167
|Galway
|28
|24
|121.7
|314
|Roscommon
|11
|7
|117.7
|76
|Tipperary
|12
|10
|115.3
|184
|Carlow
|<5
|4
|110.7
|63
|Laois
|<5
|4
|103.9
|88
|Wicklow
|<5
|8
|96.2
|137
|Monaghan
|0
|4
|94.5
|58
|Waterford
|5
|10
|89.5
|104
|Clare
|<5
|4
|87.5
|104
|Sligo
|5
|4
|77.8
|51
|Cavan
|<5
|3
|72.2
|55
|Wexford
|14
|9
|72.1
|108
|Kerry
|11
|6
|59.6
|88
|Cork
|17
|23
|52.9
|287
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|46.8
|15
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|46.4
|46
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 77.3
- 5-day moving average 545