28 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 543 nationally and 16 deaths

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 12th March, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,358* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

269 are men / 271 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties**

As of 8am today, 340 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 10th, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

409,662 people have received their first dose

160,729 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 226,258 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 12Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 12Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Feb2021 to 12Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (27Feb2021 to 12Mar2021) Ireland 543 545 155.3 7,397 Longford <5 11 437.9 179 Offaly 21 23 351.5 274 Dublin 235 223 234.4 3,158 Meath 31 33 211.2 412 Kildare 50 52 209.9 467 Westmeath 7 8 192.6 171 Louth 10 14 183.9 237 Limerick 15 23 165.7 323 Donegal 39 23 145.1 231 Mayo 12 10 128 167 Galway 28 24 121.7 314 Roscommon 11 7 117.7 76 Tipperary 12 10 115.3 184 Carlow <5 4 110.7 63 Laois <5 4 103.9 88 Wicklow <5 8 96.2 137 Monaghan 0 4 94.5 58 Waterford 5 10 89.5 104 Clare <5 4 87.5 104 Sligo 5 4 77.8 51 Cavan <5 3 72.2 55 Wexford 14 9 72.1 108 Kerry 11 6 59.6 88 Cork 17 23 52.9 287 Leitrim <5 1 46.8 15 Kilkenny <5 3 46.4 46

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.