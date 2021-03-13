28 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 543 nationally and 16 deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in March, 12 in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 59 – 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,534 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 12th March, the HPSC has been notified of 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,358* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 269 are men / 271 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 235 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 39 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 20 other counties**

As of 8am today, 340 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 10th, 570,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 409,662 people have received their first dose
  • 160,729 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 226,258 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 12Mar2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 12Mar2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27Feb2021 to 12Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (27Feb2021 to 12Mar2021)
Ireland543545155.37,397
Longford<511437.9179
Offaly2123351.5274
Dublin235223234.43,158
Meath3133211.2412
Kildare5052209.9467
Westmeath78192.6171
Louth1014183.9237
Limerick1523165.7323
Donegal3923145.1231
Mayo1210128167
Galway2824121.7314
Roscommon117117.776
Tipperary1210115.3184
Carlow<54110.763
Laois<54103.988
Wicklow<5896.2137
Monaghan0494.558
Waterford51089.5104
Clare<5487.5104
Sligo5477.851
Cavan<5372.255
Wexford14972.1108
Kerry11659.688
Cork172352.9287
Leitrim<5146.815
Kilkenny<5346.446

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 77.3
  • 5-day moving average 545

