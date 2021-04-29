28 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 474 nationwide with 3 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,899 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,326* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 239 are men / 232 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties**.

As of 8am today, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 1,041,284 people have received their first dose
  • 411,150 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 248,326 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 28Apr2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 28Apr2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021)New Cases during last 14 days (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021)
Ireland474426124.65,935
Donegal3639295.9471
Kildare3941218.9487
Westmeath1916189.3168
Offaly88175.7137
Dublin167156175.62,366
Longford93163.967
Meath2923163.6319
Tipperary2219152.3243
Leitrim84146.747
Limerick1918122.6239
Louth67112.5145
Cavan88105.080
Carlow<5493.153
Monaghan6688.054
Galway281786.8224
Wicklow<5985.0121
Laois<5481.569
Roscommon8374.448
Mayo8569.791
Sligo<5258.038
Waterford<5657.767
Cork372347.5258
Clare<5340.448
Wexford<5128.743
Kilkenny<5124.224
Kerry<5119.028

