28 Galway pharmacies carrying out free blood pressure checks today

28 pharmacies across Galway are carrying out free blood pressure checks throughout the day.

It’s part of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s partnership with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation to mark National Blood Pressure Day,

University Late Night Pharmacy on Newcastle Road in the city is one of the participating pharmacies.

Anna, the pharmacist in charge of the checks today, outlines the importance of regularly checking blood pressure:

Participating Pharmacies in Galway:

McSharry’s Pharmacy , Claregalway, Unit 1 Hughes Supermarket, Claregalway, Co. Galway

Flanagan’s Totalhealth Pharmacy , 92Main street, Headford, Co. Galway

Healy’s Pharmacy , Society Street, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

Killian’s CarePlus Pharmacy , 55 Main St, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Pinegrove Pharmacy , Tuam Road, Mountbellew, Co. Galway

Ballygar Pharmacy , Unit 2, High St, Ballygar, Co . Galway

Hayes & Hayes Totalhealth Pharmacy , St. Brendans Street, Portumna, Co. Galway

Lavelle’s Pharmacy , Queensgate, 23 Dock Rd, Co . Galway

University Late Night Pharmacy , Units 1&2 University Halls, Newcastle Road, Co. Galway

O’Flaherty’s Pharmacy , Unit 14-16 Athenry S.C., Athenry Co. Galway

Duddy’s Pharmacy , St Brendan’s St, Portumna, Co. Galway, H53R6X5

E&B Pharmacy ltd, Main Street, Eyrecourt, Co. Galway, H53R962

Walsh’s Pharmacy , 61 Main St, Loughrea, Co. Galway, H62 Y956

Moran’s Totalhealth Pharmacy , Main Street, Clifden, Galway, Co. Galway, H71FK63

Kinvara Pharmacy , The Crane Centre, Main St, Co. Galway, H91 C3KR

Walsh’s Pharmacy , Corrib Centre, Eyre Street, Co. Galway, H91 CR6T

Cleary’s Pharmacy , 16 Mary St, Galway City, Co . Galway, H91 DYV9

Walsh’s Pharmacy , Main Street Spiddal, Co. Galway, H91 E77K

Walsh’s Pharmacy Spiddal Medical Centre, Spiddal Medical Centre, River Road, Co. Galway, H91 FPP6

Gilmartin’s Pharmacy Ltd, Bridge Street, Ballyhugh, Gort Co. Galway, H91 HIK8

Salthill Pharmacy , 145 Upper Salthill, Co. Galway, H91 KC89

O’Connor’s Moycullen Allcare Pharmacy , Crossroads, Ballycuirke West, Moycullen, Co. Galway, H91 KX5Y

Molloy’s Pharmacy , Seacrest Shopping Centre, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway, H91 VPX2

Walsh’s Pharmacy , Orantown Centre, Oranmore Co. Galway, H91 XF51

Oranmore Pharmacy , Unit 2 Oran point, Oranmore, Co. Galway, h91e688

Clarinbridge Pharmacy , The Bridge Retail Park, Main Street, Clarinbridge, Co.Galway, H91NTP0

Lohan’s Pharmacy , 60 Prospect Hill, Co . Galway, H91VX40

Headford Careplus Pharmacy , Units 8+ 9 Headford, Church Rd, Co . Galway.