28 Galway pharmacies carrying out free blood pressure checks today

Share story:

28 pharmacies across Galway are carrying out free blood pressure checks throughout the day.

It’s part of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s partnership with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation to mark National Blood Pressure Day.

University Late Night Pharmacy on Newcastle Road in the city is one of the participating pharmacies.

Our reporter Joshua Byrne was among the many who got their blood pressure checked there today.

