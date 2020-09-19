274 new cases of COVID-19 nationally, no new deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, 18 September, the HPSC has been notified of 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,538* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

142 are men / 129 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

52 cases have been identified as community transmission

166 in Dublin, 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 7 in Kildare, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth, 5 in Limerick and 5 in Meath and the remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.