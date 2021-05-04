27 personal injury claims over incidents at Eyre Square in last 10 years

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 27 personal injury claims involving incidents at Eyre Square were brought against Galway City Council in the last 10 years.

An Irish Independent investigation which examines incidents from 2010 to 2020 has found Dublin, Galway and Kerry have recorded some of the highest numbers of such claims nationwide.

27 personal injury claims involving incidents at Eyre Square were brought against Galway City Council in the period and 229 thousand euro has been paid out.

The analysis finds 11 claims are ongoing and that no money was paid out by the local authority on four of the claims.

An additional 21 claims were brought against the local authority for incidents at the Latin Quarter.

14 of these cases are ongoing.

In Dublin, areas in Temple Bar and Harcourt Street have been the subject of more than 40 claims since 2014.