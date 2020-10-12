27 new COVID-19 cases in Galway – 825 nationally, and one further death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,827 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 11th October the HPSC has been notified of 825 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 43,531* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

426 are men / 392 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and

the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.