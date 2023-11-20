27 Men’s Sheds in Galway to get government funding

They are included in a new one million euro fund announced by Minister Heather Humphreys

A total of 435 facilities will receive grants of up to €3,000

The funding is designed to assist with running costs such as heating, electricity, utility and insurance bills

Chief Executive of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, Enda Egan says the sheds play a vital role in their communities: