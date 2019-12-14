27 drug related deaths recorded across Galway during 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were 27 drug related deaths recorded across Galway in 2017.

That’s according to the Health Research Board, which has published the 2017 National Drug-Related Deaths Index.

Since 2008, the annual index records drug related deaths nationwide.

The latest figures for Galway reveal that 27 people died across the county during 2017.

17 of those were non-poisoning cases – deaths among people who use drugs but whose deaths were not due to poisoning.

While 10 people died from poisoning – which means death caused by the toxic effects of one or more drugs, including alcohol.

