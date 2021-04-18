269 cases of Covid 19 reported nationally with 1 further death – No figures reported for Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,836 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 17th April, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,508* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 131 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

As of 8am today, 181 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 16th, 2021, 1,188,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

838,644 people have received their first dose

349,710 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have already seen the fantastic impact of vaccination amongst our healthcare workers and in our nursing homes. However, the declining incidence across all age groups in recent weeks cannot be attributed to vaccination but rather to the enormous efforts of people across society to keep themselves and their families safe.

“If we can keep incidence relatively low over the coming weeks, vaccination will increasingly play a role in suppressing this virus. This will make it easier for all of us to balance the risks associated with COVID-19 while gradually easing public health measures.

“In the meantime, please continue to:

1.keep your distance and wear a mask

2.avoid mixing indoors with other households

3. work from home where at all possible

4. get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn, and

5. if you have any symptoms please isolate and contact a GP to arrange a test.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure of 243,508 confirmed cases reflects this.