263 people now listed as homeless in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 263 people are now listed as homeless in Galway according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

It comes as the national figure has reached a record high – which the Housing Minister has described as “disappointing”.

The stats show 8,742 adults and 3,699 children were in emergency accommodation during May.

Despite the increase, Darragh O’ Brien has defended the Government’s approach to the crisis.

He says opposition parties were way off the mark in their predictions of a tsunami of homelessness: