2,600 public submissions to online survey on parking in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2,600 people have responded to an online survey as part of a parking management study being carried out in Salthill.

The purpose of the initiative is to establish a relationship between how people use Salthill, and where they choose to park.



In June, Galway City Council sought the opinions of residents, visitors and local businesses as part of the study, which is funded by the National Transport Authority.

Previous public consultation in relation to Covid-19 measures carried out in summer 2020 revealed a strong demand to examine how travel and parking is managed in Salthill in the longer term.

The city council says there will be additional on-the-ground research.

This will be in the format of a survey undertaken by several enumerators, who will measure actual parking activity in Salthill, in terms of occupation and duration of stay.

It’s also hoped face to face interviews will be undertaken with the public.

All information gathered will be used to inform the feasibility of introducing active travel measures along the promenade, and possible impacts, such as displaced parking.

It will also provide recommendations on how to regulate parking within the area.